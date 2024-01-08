INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Last Sunday was not business as usual for a coffee shop on the near west side of Indianapolis.

According to a Facebook post, a couple hosted a “pop-up wedding” at Mansion Society on New Year’s Eve without getting permission to do so from the business. In the Facebook post, Mansion Society’s team wrote that it planned to open the business as normal on Dec. 31.

However, the post said their plan for the day was disrupted when “a full bridal and groomsmen party, a wedding officiant and patrons” took over the coffee shop, scattering gifts and personal items like coats and purses throughout the establishment.

Mansion Society’s team wrote that it had “zero knowledge” of the wedding prior to its start. The wedding party consisted of 20-30 people, per the coffee shop’s Facebook post.

Wedding attendees blocked the coffee shop’s entrance, preventing other customers from coming in, and asked employees to take their coats and purses. Mansion Society management reported that the wedding party even blocked the business’ parking lot by “lining cars along the entrance valet style,” instead of using the designated spaces.

In a second Facebook post, the Mansion Society team wrote that they initially did not attempt to stop the wedding because their business is located near another wedding venue. At first, employees on duty that day believed the wedding party was stopping in for coffee before moving on to the actual venue.

Instead, the wedding party used the coffee shop as the venue, moving chairs, sofas, cushions and tables, hosting a photoshoot and conducting a ceremony, the shop said. Mansion Society employees also wrote that the wedding party left the coffee shop in disarray, forcing employees to clean up the mess.

Mansion Society reported that the wedding party had not received permission to be on the property from any of the other businesses and buildings surrounding the coffee shop.

The bride later emailed the coffee shop, a post from the shop shows, offering a $200 donation. In its Facebook post, Mansion Society wrote that it declined the $200 donation and asked for $500 — its normal weekend rate for private events and rentals.

Mansion Society wrote that the wedding lasted “more than 20 minutes,” and that an invoice was sent to the couple. As of this article’s publication, it is unknown if the couple paid the bill Mansion Society sent them.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help support Mansion Society and cover the costs and loss of business it incurred last Sunday.