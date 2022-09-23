HOUSTON (KIAH) – A chief constable in Texas is out of a job after he was arrested during a prostitution sting, according to authorities.

Brian Harris was relieved of duty after the incident, according to the constable’s office. (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Brian Harris, who was the chief deputy for the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office in Harris County, was one of 14 people arrested by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in an undercover sting operation at a hotel on Wednesday night.

Harris was charged with solicitation of prostitution, a felony in Texas. He was released from the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday night, wearing a towel over his head as he was getting into a car.

After news of the arrest got out on Thursday, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Harris had been relieved of duty. Harris was Heap’s second-in-command at the constable’s office.

Harris had previously worked as a Houston police homicide detective before joining the constable’s office.

Harris’ arrest and termination also come just weeks after a deputy in Georgia was arrested during a similar sting in Florida.

Jason DiPrima, 49, was busted in early September after police in Polk County said he attempted to offer an undercover officer $180 in exchange for sex, Nexstar’s WFLA reported. He also brought a pack of White Claw Hard Seltzers to the meet-up location.

DiPrima ultimately resigned days later, the station confirmed.