LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cardi B drew attention on social media over the weekend after a video showed her throwing a microphone at a crowd during a Las Vegas performance after she was hit with liquid.

A TikTok user posted the video from a Cardi B appearance at Drai’s Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

The clip shows the hip-hop performer on the stage when liquid comes from the rapper’s right side, splashing her. The rapper then appears to look down from the stage in the direction the liquid came from and seems to throw her microphone in that direction.

The event made waves on social media as many criticized the person who threw the liquid. They compared the situation to recent similar events when artists Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, and Ava Max had been struck by items during performances.

Others noted that although Cardi B had thrown her microphone, her song “Bodak Yellow” continued uninterrupted.

“The song didn’t stop. Y’all listening to an iPad,” said one X (f.k.a. Twitter) user.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman went into a police station on Sunday to report a “battery.” She told officers that she had been struck by an item thrown from the stage on Saturday. Police said the incident had been documented, but no arrest or citations had been issued.