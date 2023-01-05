ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, defensive back Dane Jackson, and center Mitch Morse spoke Thursday for the first time since teammate Damar Hamlin was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati.
The press conference comes after Thursday’s uplifting update on Hamlin’s recovery and the Bills’ walk-through practice. It can be streamed live at the top of this page. This page will be updated following the stream.