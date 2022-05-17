(The President has now left Western New York. Watch a replay of his speech in the video player above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In wake of the mass shooting that took 10 lives and injured three others in Buffalo, President Joe Biden came to the city Tuesday to speak on the matter.

The following people lost their lives as the result of the devastating racist attack at the Tops store located on Jefferson Avenue:

Aaron Salter, 55

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Pearl Young, 77

Celestine Chaney, 65

Roberta Drury, 32

Heyward Patterson, 67

Margus Morrison, 52

Andre Mackneil, 53

Geraldine Talley, 62

Katherine Massey, 72

Zaire Goodman, 20, Jennifer Warrington, 50, and Christopher Braden, 55, were shot, but survived.

Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden departed Joint Base Andrews around 8:30 a.m. You can watch as it happened below:

They arrived at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga around 9:30 a.m. and were greeted by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, among others.

From there, they traveled to Buffalo to visit the Tops memorial dedicated to those lost in Saturday’s mass shooting.

At 11 a.m., the President and the First Lady came to the Delavan Grider Community Center to meet with the families of the victims, as well as first responders and community leaders.

There, Biden delivered remarks around 12:30 p.m. A number of state and local leaders, including Gov. Hochul and Mayor Brown, spoke before him.

The President and the First Lady are scheduled to depart Buffalo at 2 p.m. You can watch Biden’s speech in its entirety below:

