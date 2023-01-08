Police are searching for three men who allegedly stole money from an armored truck in Brooklyn on Jan.. 6, 2022. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said.

The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to the NYPD. A third suspect then swiped the bag with $300,000 in cash when it was left unattended on the bumper of the armored Brink’s truck, police said.

According to police, the bag thief then ran south on Eighth Avenue while his accomplices fled in an unknown direction. All three suspects remain at large as of Sunday.

The NYPD released photos and descriptions of the suspects. The man who stole the bag has a slim build and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black hooded jacket, gray pants, and black sneakers.

One of the men who distracted the Brink’s driver has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black winter hat with white trim, a black winter coat with a hood, gray pants, and black sneakers. The other suspect has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black face mask, a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

