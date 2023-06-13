(NEXSTAR) – From New York City bus service to fast food chain apps, problems affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) upended normal operations for scores of businesses and other groups Tuesday.

“Many AWS services are now fully recovered and marked Resolved on this event,” AWS said on its health dashboard at 5:00 p.m. ET. “We are continuing to work to fully recover all services.”

A number of errors started happening at 2:49 p.m. ET, AWS said, and businesses big and small blamed the issues for their own outages.

Website Down Detector showed simultaneous reports of outages affecting McDonald’s, Delta, Ally, Roku, Southwest, Nike, Hinge, EA Sports and others.

AWS is the leader when it comes to cloud infrastructure and provides numerous services ranging from storage to mobile development and security.

“Service status info on our website and MYmta app is temporarily unavailable because of an Amazon Web Services outage,” New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority warned riders.

The outage kicked in at an especially inopportune time for The Associated Press, which lost the ability to operate its sites just as former President Trump appeared in federal court. The AP resorted to sharing updates on Twitter.

Online marketplace StockX notified users of the outage, tweeting, “You may be having a hard time accessing StockX right now due to an Amazon Web Services outage affecting several platforms.”

National businesses and government entities weren’t the only ones affected, either.

“Looks like Amazon Web Services are taking a siesta nationwide, causing tech issues for everyone,” Steve’s Hot Dogs in St. Louis tweeted. “Our restaurants are feeling the effects taking payments Cash is king until the issue is resolved, so leave your plastic at home and bring your green. Thanks for understanding!”