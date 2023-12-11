NEW YORK (WPIX) – A multi-story building in the Bronx partially collapsed Monday afternoon and firefighters are now combing through the debris in search of potential victims, New York City fire officials said.

The six-story structure at 1915 Billingsly Terrace in Morris Heights partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Citizen App video showed several stories of the building exposed with what appeared to be a home appliance, possibly a washing machine or dryer, visible on one of the floors. A pile of a debris could be seen around the base of the building after the partial collapse.

Right now, we have no patients with EMS. But we will presume that there are people under that rubble until we eliminate that possibility. We have our firefighters literally working by hand to uncover that pile. We have our dogs searching on the pile to help us find hits, and we have EMS and paramedics standing at the ready to pull anybody out. We don’t know for sure anybody is under there, but we always operate under the assumption in an occupied building like this one that there could be until we eliminate that possibility, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh

A Google Street View image shows a bodega located in the building where the collapse occurred and an FDNY fire station roughly two blocks away.

Additional information regarding potential residents of the building was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.