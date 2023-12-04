NEW YORK (PIX11) – A massive recall is underway for thousands of electric blankets and throws over concerns they could catch on fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 30,000 Berkshire Blanket heated throws and blankets after the company received nine reports of the items overheating, melting and burning.

The blankets and throws were sold at various stores including Target, L.L.Bean, Amazon and Macy’s.

You’re urged to stop using them and contact the manufacturer for a full refund. You can find more information on how to contact the manufacturer here.

