MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in Tennessee on Saturday died on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported gunshot injury in the town of Collierville, in a shopping center at 712 W. Poplar, around 4 p.m. The 3-year-old had located a gun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot himself, police said.

Police said other family members were in the vehicle during the incident. The child was taken to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries, police said.

The family created a GoFundMe to help with their finances.

Collierville police said the case is still under investigation.