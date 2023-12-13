NEW YORK (PIX11) – OREO will be launching three new flavors, including a gluten-free version of its golden cookies, according to the cookie brand.

Golden gluten-free OREOs will be hitting store shelves on Jan. 3, 2024.

A cookie with black and white creme flavoring will also be available for a limited time. OREO will also be expanding its Cakester portfolio with a new peanut butter flavor.

They will be available in stores on Jan. 1, 2024.

