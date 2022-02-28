The United States began expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission, according to U.S. Mission to the United Nations spokeswoman Olivia Dalton.

The intelligence operatives “ abused their privileges of residency in the U.S. by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security,” Dalton said.

She noted the U.S.action had been in the works for months.

U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills confirmed the expulsions after Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council on Monday afternoon that he had just been informed of “yet another hostile step undertaken by the host country” against the Russian Mission.

Nebenzia called the U.S. expulsions a “gross violation” of the U.N. agreement with the United States as the host of the United Nations and of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.

The U.S. has already enacted sanctions against Russia over their invasion of Ukraine.