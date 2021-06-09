Upstate NY woman pointed loaded gun at school bus: officials

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An upstate New York woman is accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at a school bus on Tuesday, officials told PIX11 sister station WSYR-TV.

The woman, Rita Powers of Oswego, allegedly stole the gun earlier Tuesday during a home burglary, where she took a shotgun and ammunition.

After leaving the residence, Powers allegedly began to wander the area, and at one point had the shotgun pointed at a school bus passing by with children on board.

Officials said adults on the bus saw Powers, but children did not.

The suspect faces several charges, including burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, grand larceny, menacing and petit larceny.

The Oswego Police Department said it’s working with the Oswego City School District to provide notifications to those involved.

Powers was held pending arraignment at a local court.