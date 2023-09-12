UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A half-billion dollar homeless shelter is being built from the ground up and Upper West Side families are not happy with its location.
PIX11’s Michelle Ross has more in the video player.
by: Michelle Ross
Posted:
Updated:
by: Michelle Ross
Posted:
Updated:
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A half-billion dollar homeless shelter is being built from the ground up and Upper West Side families are not happy with its location.
PIX11’s Michelle Ross has more in the video player.