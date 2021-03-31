Spring started more than a week ago, but — in a fitting April Fool’s Day twist — up to a foot of snow has been forecast for parts of Upstate New York on Thursday.

Heavy, wet snow could cause power outages in parts of the North Country, Mohawk Valley and Central New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. Precipitation was forecast to start late Wednesday night and continue through the day Thursday, sometimes at a rate of one inch per hour.

“While we have seen warmer weather recently, it’s clear winter isn’t done with us yet as another snowstorm is set to impact much of New York,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers can rest assured that state agencies are fully ready to support local partners with any resources they may need and we will monitor the response of utility companies to ensure power outages are addressed quickly.”

There’s also a chance or rain and light snow in the Long Island, Hudson Valley and Capital regions, Cuomo said.

Winter Storm Warnings were issued for locations in the Mohawk Valley, Central New York and North Country regions through Friday morning.