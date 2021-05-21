Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss’ body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — New body-camera video of Ronald Greene’s arrest shows Louisiana state troopers ordering the shackled, beaten Black man to keep lying facedown — a tactic that may have hindered his breathing — and an autopsy cited restraint and “inflicted head injury” among the factors in his death.

The Associated Press obtained still more investigative details of Greene’s 2019 arrest this week after it published previously unreleased footage that showed troopers converging on his car after a high-speed chase, repeatedly jolting him with stun guns, putting him in a chokehold, beating him and dragging him by his ankle shackles.

Greene can be heard telling the white troopers “I’m scared!” as he is jolted multiple times with a stun gun.

The May 2019 arrest outside of Monroe, Louisiana, is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

Troopers initially blamed the 49-year-old’s death on a crash at the end of the chase.