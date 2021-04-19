NYPD prepares for possible unrest as Chauvin verdict looms

The NYPD has instructed officers not to take unscheduled days off beginning Monday in anticipation of potential unrest across the city in the wake of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

A memo issued on Friday and obtained by the New York Post that included the edict is in preparation to possible protects following a verdict in the case.

The NYPD said the order was “necessary in order to satisfy personnel requirements for any post Derek Chauvin verdict protests.”

Police have been getting a taste over the past week of what may be to come as mostly peaceful demonstrations bubbled up across the city.

NYPD cops are still able to take previously scheduled time off, but they must otherwise report to work.

The staffing policy is in effect until further notice.