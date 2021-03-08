FBI arrests man on Capitol riot charges at JFK Airport: officials

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

FBI officials in New York arrested a man on charges connected to his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots in January, authorities announced Monday. 

Isaac Steve Sturgeon was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens Saturday afternoon, according to officials. 

Sturgeon, a Montana lawn care business owner, was wanted in Washington D.C. on several charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, including obstruction of justice and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to the Department of Justice.

During the riots, the 32-year-old allegedly picked up a metal police barricade, pushed it into officers and crawled under to access the Capitol building before he was repelled back, authorities said.

At least five people died, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot by police. More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes.

Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Connect with PIX11 Online

