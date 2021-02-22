California deputies who shot man during jaywalking incident debated whether to stop him

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
LOS ANGELES — Newly released video shows Orange County sheriff’s deputies debating whether to stop a homeless man with mental health issues before shooting him during a struggle.

The Sept. 23 death of Kurt Reinhold, who was Black, touched off protests and a lawsuit alleging that his race played a role in the confrontation.

The Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released audio and video of the incident in which one deputy expresses doubt after his partner says Reinhold jaywalked.

Officers eventually drove over to Reinhold and confronted him. After several minutes, police shot and killed Reinhold.

Bystander footage taken the day of the shooting showed the two officers take Reinhold to the ground. Reinhold was shot after a deputy believed he tried to grab his gun.

The family denies that and has sued for wrongful death.

