BLM NY co-founder reflects on year since George Floyd murder

NEW YORK — It’s been one year since George Floyd died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in Floyd’s murder in April.

As the country honors Floyd’s life and legacy Tuesday, Black Lives Matter New York co-founder Chivona Newsome spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to reflect on the year since his killing.

Newsome shared her memories of her initial reaction to Floyd’s murder and the infamous video of Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.

The activist explained why she believes his death in particular sparked such national outrage and demand for change in the country and policing.

Newsome also spoke on legislation passed over the year aimed at police reform, and what else she thinks needs to be done to keep the momentum going and create real change for Black people in America.