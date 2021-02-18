Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Cuomo Crisis
Local News
New York Elections
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
New Jersey
Video
News
Coronavirus
Created Equal
National News
National Politics
Reopening Schools
Business
Small Business Spotlight
Entertainment
Monica Makes It Happen
Changemakers
It’s a G Thing
Mary Murphy’s Mysteries
Photo Galleries
Video
Morning News
Ben Aaron
The O List
Marysol Castro
Pivot
Hidden New York
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Watch Live
Video
Sports
Yankees
Mets
PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
PIX11 Partners
About Us
Contact PIX11
Report It!
Calendar
PIX11 Careers
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Unrest In America
FBI arrests man on Capitol riot charges at JFK Airport: officials
George Floyd killing: Jury selection on pause in Chauvin trial
Video
Mayor releases new 36-point police reform proposal
House OKs George Floyd Act as Democrats avoid ‘defund’ clash
Video
Deceptive interrogation stole 16 years from an innocent Bronx man — he's not alone
Video
More Unrest In America Headlines
KY lawmakers advance bill that would keep no-knock warrants in place, but with certain restrictions
Cities that cut police funding seeing results while facing continued opposition
US women’s team players to stop kneeling during anthem
GOP Tennessee state senators ask colleges to mandate that student-athletes stand for national anthem
‘They can’t keep hiding’: Elijah McClain’s parents say new report exonerates him, exposes Aurora
1 year after slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, family still hoping for justice
California deputies who shot man during jaywalking incident debated whether to stop him
Independent team says investigation into Elijah McClain’s death was ‘flawed’
Glassdoor ratings now broken down by demographics to address diversity, inclusion
Report slams Chicago response to unrest after Floyd’s death
Trending Stories
New York adding 10 more mass vaccination sites
Stepfather charged with murder in death of 10-year-old Harlem boy: police
Video
PIX11 Live
NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in BK; gunman in custody: police
Video
Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise
Video
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, during fight at Rockland County restaurant: police
FBI arrests man on Capitol riot charges at JFK Airport: officials
Stimulus check calculator: Do you qualify for $1,400?
Connect with PIX11 Online
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
How textbooks, classroom resources have racism built in, and how to make education more inclusive
Video
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Latest Video
I wanna know: Isaac Mizrahi weighs in on gen z vs. millennials style debate
Video
George Floyd killing: Jury selection begins in Chauvin trial
Video
'Happily' star Kerry Bishé talks dark romantic comedy from Jack Black
Video
NYPL celebrates Women's History Month
Video
Movie theater owner talks NYC business reopening
Video
Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy
Video
Chilly Monday before spring-like week ahead
Video
NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police
Video
Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit
Video