LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of New Yorkers are calling for support against an encampment sweep scheduled for Monday morning.

Members of Rent Refusers Network, a group of housed and unhoused New Yorkers for the abolishment of rent and evictions, called out for community support against the sweep on their Twitter account Sunday night.

🚨🚨🚨🚨

SWEEP ALERT!!

All Out Public Call for support at 38 Eldridge St LES/Chinatown. Encampment sweep scheduled for Monday morning. Residents are requesting community support. Please show up to support our homeless neighbors! Be there by 9am. pic.twitter.com/2cn5gWnYo9 — Rent Refusers Network (@RentRefusers) April 10, 2022

The encampment sweep is part of Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial initiative in removing homeless encampments across New York City and relocating unhoused New Yorkers into shelters.