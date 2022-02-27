UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s two major bodies will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sessions of the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council reflect widespread international demands for an immediate cease-fire and escalating concern for the plight of millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war.

The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. France’s ambassador announced that the Security Council also will hold meet Monday afternoon on the humanitarian impact of the war.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry’s statement Sunday does not give any information on casualties among Ukraine’s armed forces.

Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.