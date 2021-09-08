Uber driver dies after being shot in the head while in car on Harlem street: NYPD

Surveillance video shows the moments before an Uber driver and teen were shot in Harlem, Sept. 4, 2021 (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — An Uber driver has died after being shot while in his car in Harlem Saturday night, police said Wednesday.

Kuldip Singh, 21, of Queens, sustained a gunshot wound to the head after an unidentified gunman opened fire. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the stomach.

Even days after the shooting, the details remain unclear: police aren’t sure who the gunman was shooting at, nor are the circumstances surrounding the incident known.

The NYPD said early Monday that the teen’s injuries had become life-threatening. He was in police custody, as he was seen on video tossing a gun — though police don’t believe he fired any shots.

