Uber driver dies after being shot in the head while in car on Harlem street: NYPD

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance video shows the moments before an Uber driver and teen were shot in Harlem, Sept. 4, 2021 (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — An Uber driver has died after being shot while in his car in Harlem Saturday night, police said Wednesday.

Kuldip Singh, 21, of Queens, sustained a gunshot wound to the head after an unidentified gunman opened fire. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the stomach.

Even days after the shooting, the details remain unclear: police aren’t sure who the gunman was shooting at, nor are the circumstances surrounding the incident known.

The NYPD said early Monday that the teen’s injuries had become life-threatening. He was in police custody, as he was seen on video tossing a gun — though police don’t believe he fired any shots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter