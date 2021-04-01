Turkey breaks into NY woman’s home, leaving damage in its path

News

Turkey broke through window of New York home

by: Patrick Ryan,

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wild turkey broke into a New York woman’s house, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Courtesy: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Erie County woman, who was not named, heard a loud crash on March 23 and discovered a turkey had smashed through an upstairs bedroom window.

She was able to confine the turkey in a bathroom. The turkey flew around the room, crashing into walls and shattering mirrors.

Two DEC officers were able to use a neighbor’s fishing net to capture the turkey. They later freed the bird outside.

The officers also helped the woman clean up the mess left by the turkey.

