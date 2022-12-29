NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints.

The agency rounded up their top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s very own John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the no. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden inside peanut butter jars through JFK, officials said.

“You know our baggage screening officers at JFK airport weren’t nuts about this jarring find,” the TSA posted to Instagram after the find. “Everybody should know by now that packing your firearm, ammunition and gun parts in a jif isn’t the way to go. There’s no need to get yourself in a sticky situation, be smooth and always package your items properly.”

Fentanyl found inside candy wrappers at Los Angeles International Airport topped the list. A gun found inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport took the no. 2 spot.

TSA agents also found guns in an arm sling and inside a PlayStation. The full top 10 list of catches from the TSA is below:

10 – Soiled money crutches – ELP airport

9 – Inert grenade – MKE airport

8 – Cattle prod guitar case – IAD airport

7 – Gun inside a playstation – ATL airport

6 – Drug scrunchies – BOI airport

5 – Knife in laptop – RIC airport

4 – Gun in arm sling – ROC airport

3 – Peanut butter firearm – JFK airport

2 – Gun inside a raw chicken – FLL airport

1 – Fentanyl inside candy wrappers – LAX airport