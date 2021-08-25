TSA ordered strip search of transgender teen headed to NY: lawsuit

TSA checkpoint

A TSA checkpoint in an airport. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman sued the Transportation Security Administration, saying her transgender teenager was ordered to undergo a strip-search at an airport.

The lawsuit alleged that when 15-year-old Jamii Erway passed through a checkpoint in 2019, the teen triggered a “false positive” and was told she would have to have her genitals inspected in a private room, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

Rather than submit her child to the search, Kimberly Erway rented a car and drove hundreds of miles to their home at the time in New York state, according to the lawsuit.

TSA officials declined comment Wednesday, citing pending litigation.

