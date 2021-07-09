NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Elsa quickly moved its way up the East Coast and into the tri-state region early Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Warnings remained in effect Friday for areas along the New Jersey coast and for Long Island. While the city is not included in the warning, it is under a Flash Flood Watch along with the entire region as the storm will produce torrential downpours on what is already a saturated ground.

The steadier rain associated with Elsa arrived overnight and will be heavy through the morning Friday.

The morning commute on Friday could be awful as drenching downpours occur and cause additional flooding. We can expect rain totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts in some areas.

The storm will be fast mover, and that could allow the rain to taper off late in the morning on Friday.

Along coastal sections, the winds will be on the strong side, getting close to tropical storm strength of 39 mph at times. Any small or lightweight items could get blown away by the winds.

At beaches in our area, the rough surf will cause some erosion as well as rip currents through Friday. Fortunately, the quick moving storm won’t produce a storm surge along the coast.

While a very low risk, the threat of tornadoes will be on the table. By nature, tropical cyclones can spin out a tornado and Elsa is no exception. A number of tornadoes associated with the cycle have been reported stretching from Northeast Florida to the Carolinas.

Lastly, Tropical Storm Elsa could cause several power outages. The strong winds may bring down some tree limbs causing scattered power outages through Friday morning.

Elsa timeline for NY, NJ

Flood Advisories were issued early Friday morning across New York and New Jersey as heavy showers continued.

The advisory in New York were for New York City, Long Island, and areas north of the city including Rockland, Westchester and Sullivan counties.

In New Jersey, the advisory was for for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties.

The heaviest downpours began in some areas by 6 a.m. and could last until 9 or 10 a.m.

That heavy rain could end up tapering off late Friday morning, but we’re not out of the woods just yet.

A cold front to the west could bring additional showers and storms late in the afternoon and into the evening Friday, which could make any flooding from Elsa even worse.

Rainfall predictions

Rainfall amounts will vary depending on Elsa’s track and the approaching cold front.

As much as 2 to 3 inches will be possible in general, but some local areas could also get over 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds

In terms of the winds, the worst was expected to occur offshore, but by Friday morning the storm had winds up to 50 mph as it moved through our area.

Power outages will be a concern for many, while any lightweight items outside could get blown away amid the gusty winds.

Long Island storm preparations

Nassau County officials on Thursday discussed the Long Island area’s preparedness for the storm.

Nassau County’s emergency management team is well equipped to respond to disasters and storms, according to Nassau Executive Laura Curran.

Since Superstorm Sandy, the county has made emergency preparedness improvements, including adding disaster monitoring consultants.

Anyone who loses power is urged to contact PSEG Long Island. The electric company has added about 1,000 out-of-state workers and provided additional resources.

PSEG wants “to get it right” following the outage issues Long Island residents faced following Tropical Storm Isaias last summer.

“They know how incredibly important it is to get it right because of last year,” Curran said.

To report outages or downed wires, call PSEG’s 24-hour hotline at 800-490-0075.