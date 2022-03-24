BROOME COUNTY, NY (PIX11) — A family drove three hours, thinking a relative was asleep in the back of the car, when the man had actually been left behind at a New York rest stop.

Police shared the story Tuesday after helping reunite the man with his relatives. Trooper TJ Conklin with the New York State Police was called to check on the welfare of an elderly man at the Whitney Point Rest Area off Interstate 81 on Monday.

The man told Trooper Conklin he was left behind when he got out of the car to stretch his legs, police said. He had no wallet, no phone and no way to reach his family. Conklin got online to track down phone numbers for the family members, but he wasn’t able to get in touch. He was eventually able to contact a family member who contacted the relatives in the car.

Trooper Conklin drove the man to Roscoe where he reunited with his family. They all had dinner together at a local diner.