Trial begins for man who claimed panhandler killed wife

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE — A trial has begun for a man accused of killing his wife and blaming her death on a Baltimore panhandler.

Keith Smith told police that his wife, Jacquelyn, was trying to give money to a panhandler when she was robbed and fatally stabbed in 2018. But The Baltimore Sun reports that Assistant State’s Attorney Shaundria Hanna told a jury Thursday that as Smith repeated his story “inconsistencies became apparent.”

Prosecutors began presenting their case Thursday.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

Smith’s defense attorney Natalie Finegar told jurors that inconsistencies don’t prove he killed his wife.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter