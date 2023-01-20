NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is going to start out very nicely, but a storm brings the rain for the latter half. Some inland areas to the north will also deal with a bit of a wintry mix as temperatures will be cold enough. Toward the middle part of next week, another potent storm system looks to bring another round of rain and wind, but it may also bring a wintry mix for coastal sections as well. Along the shoreline, there will be some concerns over some minor tidal flooding during Saturday’s morning high tide cycle and the threat will continue for the next couple of days.

Skies will primarily be partly cloudy Friday. There will be a northwesterly breeze into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Wind chills will end up at around 30 degrees by daybreak.

Saturday will start out with a good deal of sunshine. In the afternoon, clouds will start to build well ahead of the next storm system. Expect highs to be in the lower 40s.

On Sunday, the clouds will thick with showers developing in the afternoon. Heading into the evening, the rain is expected to be heavy at times and it may cause some street flooding. For areas well north, temperatures may be cold enough to see some wintry precipitation at the onset. Through the course of the night, temperatures to climb allowing for a transition to rain for those sections. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

The steadiest rain should be over for the most part by Monday morning. There could still be an additional shower during the day, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 40s.

We will have a break in the action on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures holding in the mid 40s.

Another storm system looks to approach from the south on Wednesday bringing more rain and gusty winds. Also there is a chance that more areas, including the city, may see some snow at the onset, but looks to changeover to plain rain as well as temperatures climb into the mid 40s.