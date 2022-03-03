TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A man in Trenton has been detained after allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, police said Thursday.

On Feb. 11, 30-year-old Kevin Pearsall was detained without incident by detectives at the Hamilton Walmart where he is employed, after they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in Mercer County was distributing child pornography, police said.

Pearsall’s cellphone was seized through a search warrant and around 30 child pornography videos were found, including one that he allegedly shared with another person, according to authorities. He was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography, second-degree possession with the intent to distribute child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography.

Officials said that after detectives continued their investigation, they discovered that Pearsall and the other individual had conversation where Pearsall allegedly promoted and directed the sexual assault and abuse of a five-year-old.

Additional charges against the suspect have been filed, which include two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault as an accomplice, second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child as an accomplice, police said.

Anyone with information about suspected improper contact by unknown persons communicating with children via the internet or possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children is encouraged to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 609-989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at 888-648-6007.