NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA suspended service on the W line for the morning commute due to several trains being vandalized, the agency said on Wednesday.

Repairs are underway after multiple train windows were broken, according to the agency.

For those looking for alternative service in Queens take the N train. For service in Manhattan take the N or R trains, the MTA said.

