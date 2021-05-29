Travel picks up for Memorial Day weekend

It feels like a Friday evening going into a long holiday weekend at Penn Station.

Riders are happy to be going anywhere after a long year. Travel groups estimate 60% more people will head out of town this year.

At Penn Station and Grand Central, riders are getting a shot before getting on the train. The vaccination sites will be open through June 5, including on Memorial Day.

People can get a weekly MetroCard or round-trip LIRR tickets for getting the vaccine. Travel statistics from MTA and Port Authority show vehicle travel on bridges and through tunnels is about 95% of what it was. Area airports are processing about half the regular number of passengers.

Public transportation is slowly increasing with ridership with NYC buses doing the best. They’re at more than half the typical amount of riders.

The Cannonball is running again on Friday afternoons to the Hamptons from Penn Station.

The 95-minute, one-seat ride saves 45 minutes. This year, there is no reserved seating for the Cannonball.

The MTA is offering some discounts to attractions to encourage people to take the train.