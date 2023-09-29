NEW YORK (PIX11) — Due to heavy rainfall and flooding there are severe delays and limited subway service throughout New York City, according to the MTA.

The agency posted on social media around 9 a.m., stating there is no subway service on the 2, 3, 4, or 5, trains in Brooklyn from water on the tracks.

Subway lines are expecting delays and service changes with 13 lines suspended or partially suspended due to flooding, according to the MTA.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.