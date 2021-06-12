Subway hits another record as some wait times increase

NEW YORK — When it comes to the commute, it’s all about the numbers.

The MTA says subway ridership hit another record on Thursday, June 10. Another 2,473,833 swipes were recorded on the subway. That’s still down about 56% but a post-pandemic high mark.

Ridership has been increasing month-to-month at a faster rate than in the past. Good weather and people returning to the office and the city contribute to that.

Pre-pandemic, subway swipes were regularly 5.5 million every day, with another 2 million on the bus.

On the commuter railroads, it has been a slower rate of increase. LIRR and Metro-North have been carrying about 35% of the regular numbers.