Subway elevator closing, leaving riders without options

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — While the MTA is working to increase the number of ADA accessible train stations, one elevator at a big transportation hub in Brooklyn will be out of service until next year — and residents are frustrated.

The MTA has closed the only elevator at the Flatbush Av—Brooklyn College subway station.

Ava Rodriguez said after her knee surgery, the elevator helped her avoid going down the subway stairs one foot on a step at a time, but it’s gone for now.

“That’s something that’s necessary for us, for the community,” Rodriguez said.

Another subway rider, Ingrid Perry, claimed the people on Flatbush Avenue aren’t cared for.

“It’s not right for elderly people,” Perry said.

Those with crutches, walkers or canes will need to utilize an alternative.

Bertha Perry uses a cane herself.

“I can’t walk down the stairs and come back up,” she added.

People with disabilities will now have to take the B41 bus to Church Avenue, which is over a mile away, if they need subway service.

Mothers like Aisha Ali, who use strollers, have to rethink their plans too.

“It’s going to impact my summer activities with the kids,” Ali said. “It’s going to be hectic for a while.”

The MTA says its replacing the elevator cab. The original one was installed in the 1990s and has outlasted its lifespan.

In a statement, MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemel Arroyo told PIX11:

“Accessibility means building new elevators, replacing old ones so they stay reliable, and a host of other station, train and bus improvements across the system, all of which is underway at the same time. When this project is done, the Flatbush Av station will have a state-of-the-art elevator that customers can rely upon for years to come. We thank our customers for their patience and invite them to use the fully accessible bus system while this critical work is underway.”

The project was identified in the prior capital plan with a value of $7.65 million and is expected to be completed by January of next year.