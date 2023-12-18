NEW YORK (PIX11) — An intense coastal storm caused subway delays on several lines across New York City Monday morning, according to the MTA.

Northbound No. 6 trains are bypassing Westchester Square-East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx while MTA workers remove debris from the tracks at that station. Southbound No. 6 trains are stopping at Westchester Square-East Tremont Avenue.

J trains are running with delays in both directions after MTA workers removed debris from the tracks at Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens.

N trains were also running with delays in both directions while MTA workers removed debris from the tracks near New Utrecht Avenue in Brooklyn. That issue has since been resolved and normal service has resumed.

There are additional subway service changes and delays that are unrelated to the storm.

No. 7 trains are running with severe delays in both directions after multiple incidents on the line, including a track fire, a switch problem, and someone who needed medical assistance. For service between Queens and Manhattan, use the E, F, N, or W lines.

Service was also scaled back on several lines due to a staffing shortage, according to the MTA. The following subway lines have been impacted: No. 2, B, and R.

“We’re running as much service as we can with the train crews we have available,” the MTA wrote on its website.

For real-time updates on subway service, click here.

The storm also caused service delays on the LIRR, Metro-North and NJ Transit.

The coastal storm brought heavy rain, wind and flooding to the tri-state area overnight into Monday morning. PIX11 Meteorologist Chris Cimino said the last of the rain is expected to leave the tri-state area by 2 p.m. There may even be a peek of sunshine later in the day.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

