Some lower-income subway riders eligible for half-price MetroCards

NEW YORK — Ask any commuter and they’ll probably tell you they want to pay less for the trip.

”Fair Fares” is a program set up by the mayor and city council in 2019 that offers half-price swipes for certain riders.

Officials are actually trying to get people to sign up. But transit advocates fear it wilL run out of money.

Check eligibility for the program here.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the NYC Human Resources Administration and Department of Social Services will monitor the response and make adjustments.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has been an advocate for it.

David Jones is Executive Director of Community Service Society and an MTA Board Member. He said it’s even more important now that the program is up and running — and funded — with so many New Yorkers feeling the financial toll of COVID-19.

The program is for New York City resident ages 18 to 65. Older riders qualify for senior reduced fare cards. Income requirements are based on the federal poverty levels.

Students in college or trade school may also qualify if they meet the income thresholds.

Requirements are based on pay stubs, last years tax return, or information from other programs such as unemployment or food benefits.

So far, the city says 245,440 residents have enrolled and as many as 700,000 could be eligible.

MTA leadership also supports the city program and plans to participate in the new advertising campaign.