Sketches of riders are featured at New York Transit Museum

NEW YORK — Millions of commuters move around the city in a blur everyday.

A new exhibit at the New York Transit Museum offers visitors a chance to examine the faces and expressions of riders. Six artists are featured as part of “Transit Sketches” and their work spans nearly a century of travel in transit.

Ebony Bolt has been sketching in notebooks for more than a decade.

“I love the people you run into on the train. They are from all boroughs. all countries. The art finds me,” she said.

Bolt is drawn to the project because transit and the museum bring people together and seek to create connections.

Concetta Bencivenga is director of the New York Transit Museum.

Artists like Bolt are the inspiration for the free exhibit at Grand Central is New York.

“We highlight artists from the system and it’s a reminder that our life happens in the system,” she said.

It’s a showcase of the range of expressions on the faces of riders and the emotions everyone experiences during a ride. The downtown Brooklyn museum has not reopened yet. That is planned for later this summer.