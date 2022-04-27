NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Q70 bus to LaGuardia Airport will be free year-round for all riders beginning May 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The Q70 bus — known as the LaGuardia Link — was previously offered as a free service on select weekends and holidays to help alleviate roadway congestion by incentivizing travelers to use public transportation instead. Hochul said she directed the MTA to now make it free year-round.

“While we continue working to create a world-class transit option that’s worthy of a whole new LaGuardia Airport, we’re taking action right now to make it easier to get to the airport by making the Q70 bus service free for all riders starting May 1,” Hochul said. “This not only adds cash back into riders’ wallets, it serves as an attractive, cost-efficient, and greener option to travel to LaGuardia while we work on longer-term solutions.”

The Q70 LaGuardia Link bus connects subway riders from the 74th Street-Broadway/Jackson Heights Roosevelt Avenue subway station with the airport in just 10 minutes. It also connects Long Island Rail Road customers from Woodside Station at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue, where Q70 bus service begins.

The Q70 bus runs 24 hours a day and has luggage racks for people traveling to and from the airport. It runs about every 10 minutes during daytime hours and provides a direct non-stop trip to LaGuardia Terminals B, C, and D from the 74 Street-Broadway/Jackson Heights Roosevelt Avenue subway station, which serves the E, F, M, R, & 7 subway lines. All LIRR branches provide service options to Woodside Station, where customers can transfer to the Q70 LaGuardia Link bus.