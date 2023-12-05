(PIX11) — More riders can tap and pay to get where they’re going. PATH train, which the Port Authority operates, has rolled out the first phase of the new fare payment system.

Contactless payment with a credit card or device is available at some turnstiles in Journal Square and 33rd Street.

More will be added in the next year. SmartLink and pay-per-ride will continue to be accepted. Vending machines are being developed.

PATH is also trying something different to stop riders not paying the fare.

An audio and red light warning was designed in-house and installed on wide access gates, registering high fare evasion.

The tone of that beep and the style of some PATH turnstiles have changed for the first time: riders can tap a credit card, phone or device with transit payment enabled.

The PATH fare payment system continues to operate separately, although this next-generation design has future potential.