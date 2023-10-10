QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — As of Tuesday, the JFK AirTrain accepts MTA’s OMNY contactless payment.

It’s available at select gates in Jamaica and Howard Beach stations. An $8.25 one-way fare is required to enter or exit the system.

The AirTrain remains free for travel between airport terminals. By 2024, all gates in the system will be contactless.

