Correction: A previous version of this story misstated a deadline for phasing out the MetroCard. There is no official timeline to phase out the MetroCard, according to the MTA.

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA’s tap-to-pay fare system reached 1 billion taps in 2023, and accessibility will continue to expand in the years to come.

As of 2023, OMNY has been installed at all MTA train stations, buses, and on the Staten Island Railway. Tap-to-pay is also available at the Roosevelt Island Tram and JFK AirTrain.

The MTA also installed and activated its first OMNY card vending machines across the system.

Looking to the future, OMNY will be installed on the Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road. The MTA plans to launch a new mobile ticketing option in the OMNY mobile app, replacing the eTix app that commuters use. New physical tickets will also be rolled out at vending machines and ticket offices.

Riders can tap their payment at a turnstile with OMNY using their bank card, an OMNY card or their phone if they have the express transit card set up in their digital wallet.

