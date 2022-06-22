NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s subway system will become more accessible to people with disabilities under terms of a settlement resolving two lawsuits by disability rights advocates.

In a settlement announced Wednesday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has committed to make 95% of its stations accessible. Currently, only about 25% of the system’s 472 stations have elevators or ramps usable by people with disabilities.

Several advocacy groups filed lawsuits against the MTA in 2017 and 2019. About 165 stations are expected to be finished by 2035, with the rest completed by 2055.

“No New Yorker should have to worry about whether or not they can safely access public transportation,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “This agreement between the MTA and accessibility advocates is a critical step towards further expanding accessibility in our subways and serving the needs of New Yorkers with disabilities.”