NYC mass transit receives billions in federal funding from stimulus

NEW YORK — The most recent federal rescue plan includes $30 billion for transit agencies and projects in the United States.



MTA Chairman Pat Foye called it landmark legislation as it was signed by President Joe Biden Thursday, as well as offering gratitude to new Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



“We thank Secretary Buttigieg for his clear support of transit agencies’ need for robust federal support. Thanks to the leadership of our local champion Senate Majority Leader [Chuck] Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and the bipartisan New York delegation, this significant $6.5 billion in critical federal funding will allow us to focus more on welcoming back riders instead of doomsday budget planning.”

About $14 billion in federal funding has been allocated to the MTA and its agencies in the past year.

Transit advocates say the MTA needs to restart improvement projects and preserve service.



Sen. Schumer says the Gateway Project, which will add tunnels under the Hudson River, is also moving ahead.