NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cost of a single-ride ticket for the NYC Ferry is increasing, while a new reduced price will be available for eligible New Yorkers.

The price of a single-ride fare for the NYC Ferry is going up from $2.75 to $4 for visitors and those who are infrequent riders. The price is being raised in part to offset discounted fares that will be available to seniors, people with disabilities and low-income New Yorkers.

It’s all part of a new program unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to make the NYC Ferry system more “equitable, accessible and fiscally sustainable.”

Starting in September, seniors, people with disabilities and low-income residents will be eligible for the program and pay just $1.35 to ride the NYC Ferry one way.

Frequent riders of the NYC Ferry will still be able to take advantage of the $2.75 fare by purchasing a 10-trip pack for $27.50.

“This scale will allow the system to continue to best serve riders, while generating as much as $2 million in additional annual revenue, helping to reduce the system’s public subsidy,” a press release from the mayor’s office stated.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to apply for the Ferry Discount Program using the NYC Ferry website or by mailing in an application. Once verified, eligible riders will be able to buy discounted tickets through the NYC Ferry app or at NYC Ferry ticket windows.

Additionally, the $1.00 bike fee will be eliminated across the entire NYC Ferry system, in an effort to encourage a more environmentally friendly mode of transportation. The bike fee will go away Sept. 12, 2022.

The NYC Ferry system is used by six million riders annually. It offers six routes that touch each of the five boroughs.