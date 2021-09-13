Number of commuters increases especially in vehicles

FILE – This photo from Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, show riders exit and enter a bus at the Fordham Metro-North in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK — For months, riders and drivers have been hearing the number of commuters and visitors is expected to increase after Labor Day.

Transit agencies track daily statistics. The chart with the most rebound from pre-pandemic times counts vehicles on the region’s bridges and tunnels.

The MTA has logged nearly a million vehicles every day on its bridges and tunnels recently, which is actually more than what it was in early 2020.

The trends have been climbing steadily but slightly on buses and trains. Public transit has been adding riders. Statistics continue to hover around 50%.

By the numbers last Thursday that meant more 1.1 million people on the bus and nearly 2.7 million subway swipes.

NJ Transit is reporting slightly better numbers. That agency says 65% of riders have returned to buses within New Jersey and 60% on routes to New York.

NJ Transit rail is logging about half the number of regular riders have returned recently.

MTA staff and commissioners have monthly board and committee meetings this week.

Service delivery is a big topic and a big factor in bringing people back on public transit.

Some lines are seeing fewer trains. The agency says crew shortages and a now-lifted hiring freeze contributed to that.

NYC Transit has announced larger and more frequent training classes.

A new group of graduates, who completed the months of required sessions, was also announced Monday.