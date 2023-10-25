NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beginning Nov. 3, the northbound Lemoine Avenue entrance to the George Washington Bridge will be closed to traffic until spring 2024.

The rehabilitation of the Lemoine Avenue Bridge will be done in stages, allowing two travel lanes of traffic to remain open in each direction throughout construction.

This is part of a $2 billion Port Authority program to repair nearly every component of the George Washington Bridge.

