NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Saturday night the No. 7 train will be suspended between Manhattan and Queens for six upcoming weekends.

The MTA is suspending the No. 7 line service between the 34th Street-Hudson Yards stop and the Queensboro Plaza station starting at 12:15 am Saturday until 10 pm Sunday. Crews will begin installing new elevators in the Queensboro Plaza station to make it fully accessible.

Service will also be disrupted from 3:45 a.m. on Saturdays to 10 p.m. on Sundays during the following weekends:

Feb. 11 – Feb. 12

Feb. 25 – Feb. 26

Mar. 11 – Mar. 12

Mar. 25 – Mar. 26

Apr. 22 – Apr. 23

Free shuttle buses will be provided in Queen, between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Times Square stations.

“So many of our customers will benefit from the new elevators, which will provide an accessible entrance to the station, as well as an accessible transfer at this crucial Queens connection,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “Riders with disabilities, caregivers with strollers, visitors with luggage, and many others rely on elevators. Beginning work on another new station brings us one step closer to a fully accessible system.”

Additional weekend service changes are expected later in 2023 and again in 2024, according to the MTA.